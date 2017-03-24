Online News. Community Views.

March 24, 2017 - 7:30am

Music fills Batavia city schools at district concert

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia School District, music in our schools, concert, performance.

098a6374.1.jpg

Batavia High School hosted the district’s annual Music in our Schools Concert last evening.  

Students from Jackson Elementary, John Kennedy Intermediate, Batavia Middle and High School, the students performed a collection of songs in honor of Mr. Jeff Langdon. 

098a6293.1.jpg

Music department director Jane Haggett and Principal Paul Kessler gathered student musicians in honor of Mr. Jeff Langdon’s dedication, devotion and years of teaching music at John Kennedy Intermediate school to perform a collection of songs demonstrating his contributions to their musical development. 

For more pictures go to: Steve Ognibene Photography

098a6274.1.jpg

098a6303.1.jpg

098a6269.1.jpg

 

 

