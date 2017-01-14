National singer Joey Belladonna with Big Chief Way tonight at TF Browns

Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz pictured above next to National recording artist Joey Belladonna (far left) lead singer of Anthrax is playing at 10 p.m. tonight at TF Browns, 214 Main St. Batavia with his cover band Big Chief Way.

Also pictured next to Dr. Tom is Dave Mickelson bass player and Joe Precourt (far right) lead guitarist having dinner this evening at Yume Bistro in Batavia.

It started 15 years ago when Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz was working backstage at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, when Five time grammy award nominee Joey Belladonna needed a chiropractic adjustment. The two guys became friends instantly and regularly meet for dinner orattend local sporting events in Western New York such as Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games.

He enjoys making stops in Batavia to play and visit with friends.