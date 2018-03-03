Online News. Community Views.

March 3, 2018 - 7:58pm

Pack 6069 Annual Pinewood Derby

Twenty racers from pack 6069 of Batavia were registered with their cars to do their best in the annual Pinewood Derby held at the First United Methodist Church this morning.

Pack den leader Lisa Brown said she has been with the pack for 13 years in the 48 years of existence.  Boys competed in thier age appropriate den.  Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Weblos I and II.  A lot of parents, grandparents look forward to watching the race and it’s a lot of fun for boys to participate.

Track official Paul Crowley said there are 4 heats and boys get a chance to race in different lanes.  Den Leader heather Crowley said all the kids get a trophy in addition to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers.

Sixteen extra trophy’s were also given out to boys for who was chosen for the best color, most cub scout pride, super racer and aerodynamic to name a few.

This fall there will be a new "Lion's" den added for Kindergarteners.  

Anyone interested to join contact Cub Master Tony Merica at [email protected]  

Pack 6069 meets at Jackson School when in session September through June on Monday’s at 6:30 p.m.

