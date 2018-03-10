Online News. Community Views.

March 10, 2018 - 9:16am

Photos: 2018 John Kennedy School Pasta Night

3k5b4699.jpg

Photos from last evenings 27th annual Pasta Night fundraiser at John Kennedy Intermediate School, Batavia.  Many local businesses contributed to raffles, door prizes and fun for all that attended. 

Principal Amanda Cook thanked all the supporters including teachers, parent volunteers, Batavia Middle School 8th grade mentors and scouts from Troop 6006.

3k5b4693.jpg

3k5b4713.jpg

3k5b4702.jpg

3k5b4710.jpg

3k5b4706.jpg

3k5b4694.jpg

3k5b4724.jpg

