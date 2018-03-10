March 10, 2018 - 9:16am
Photos: 2018 John Kennedy School Pasta Night
Photos from last evenings 27th annual Pasta Night fundraiser at John Kennedy Intermediate School, Batavia. Many local businesses contributed to raffles, door prizes and fun for all that attended.
Principal Amanda Cook thanked all the supporters including teachers, parent volunteers, Batavia Middle School 8th grade mentors and scouts from Troop 6006.
