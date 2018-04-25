Online News. Community Views.

April 25, 2018 - 9:31am

Photos: Batavia Track & Field team defeats Greece Odyssey

posted by Steve Ognibene in batavia track, Batavia HS, sports, news, track and field, greece odyssey, steve ognibene's blog.

098a4999.jpg

Batavia Blue Devils boys and girls track and field team defeated Greece Odyssey yesterday at vandetta stadium Batavia.  Boys team won by an impressive 134-7 and girls team 119-21.  Top finishers are posted below. 

There were many second and third place finishers for the squad also.  Batavia boys record is 2-0 and girls are 1-1 in their division. 

Batavia’s home invitational will be at Vandetta stadium on Saturday May 12th at 2pm

For more photos click herePictured above is senior Johnathan Liciaga

098a4669.jpg

Senior Eric Davis and Sophmore Daemon Konieczny

098a4752.jpg

Senior Anthony "Butchie" Ray

Boys results:

Double Winners include:

Eric Davis  100m Hurdles – 14.9 sec.  100m Dash – 11.2 sec.  200m Dash – 24.0 sec.  Also a Member of the winning 4x100

Jonathan Liciaga (pictured above) Long Jump 18 ‘ 9.5”  Triple Jump 40’ 8”  Also a Member of the winning 4x100

Anthony Ray  Shot Put 55’ 4”  Discus 143’ 1“

Other Winners:

Nick Neid  1600m – 4:47.6

Colton Martin  400m Hurdles 65.2 sec.

Mario Rosales  800m - 2:11.3

Dylan Gaus  3200m – 11:07.4

Pole Vault  Daemon Konieczny 9’ 6”

4x100m Relay –47.3 sec.  Eric Davis, Johnathan Licaga, Joey Gefell, Brock Every

4x400m Relay – 3:57.8  Colton Martin, Zak Jantzi, Kris Kuszlyk, John Bruggman

4x800m Relay – 9:34.5  Andrew Cunningham, Nick Neid, Matt Adams, Garrick Havens

098a4887.jpg

Senior Kiaya Franklin

098a4698.jpg

Senior Tanner Kolb

098a4945.jpg

Right to left - Cameron Buck, Samantha Davis, Juliana Branche, Sadie Loria

Girls results:  

Double Winners include:

Kiaya Franklin  100m – 12.6 sec.  200m – 26.6 sec.  Also a Member of the winning 4x100 & 4x400

Cameron Buck  800m - 2:49.7  High Jump – 4’ 6”  Also a Member of the winning 4x400

Tanner Kolb  Shot Put – 24’ 1”  Discus – 87’ 3

Other winners:

Caitlin Kingston  400m – 1:06.2  Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Madeline Taggart  1500m – 6:18.5  Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Sydney Della Penna  3000m – 12:57.8  Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Sarah Adams  Triple Jump – 30’ 2.5”

4x100m Relay – 52.5 sec.  Kiaya Franklin, Jadin Vasciannie, Ariana Brown , Brianna Gutman

4x400m Relay – 4:47.4 min.  Camryn Buck, Piper Harloff, Samantha Davis, Kiaya Franklin

4x800m Relay – 12:53.8 min.  Caitlin Kingston, Maddie Taggart, Sadie Loria, Sydney Della Penna

 

