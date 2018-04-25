Photos: Batavia Track & Field team defeats Greece Odyssey

Batavia Blue Devils boys and girls track and field team defeated Greece Odyssey yesterday at vandetta stadium Batavia. Boys team won by an impressive 134-7 and girls team 119-21. Top finishers are posted below.

There were many second and third place finishers for the squad also. Batavia boys record is 2-0 and girls are 1-1 in their division.

Batavia’s home invitational will be at Vandetta stadium on Saturday May 12th at 2pm

For more photos click here. Pictured above is senior Johnathan Liciaga

Senior Eric Davis and Sophmore Daemon Konieczny

Senior Anthony "Butchie" Ray

Boys results:

Double Winners include:

Eric Davis 100m Hurdles – 14.9 sec. 100m Dash – 11.2 sec. 200m Dash – 24.0 sec. Also a Member of the winning 4x100

Jonathan Liciaga (pictured above) Long Jump 18 ‘ 9.5” Triple Jump 40’ 8” Also a Member of the winning 4x100

Anthony Ray Shot Put 55’ 4” Discus 143’ 1“

Other Winners:

Nick Neid 1600m – 4:47.6

Colton Martin 400m Hurdles 65.2 sec.

Mario Rosales 800m - 2:11.3

Dylan Gaus 3200m – 11:07.4

Pole Vault Daemon Konieczny 9’ 6”

4x100m Relay –47.3 sec. Eric Davis, Johnathan Licaga, Joey Gefell, Brock Every

4x400m Relay – 3:57.8 Colton Martin, Zak Jantzi, Kris Kuszlyk, John Bruggman

4x800m Relay – 9:34.5 Andrew Cunningham, Nick Neid, Matt Adams, Garrick Havens

Senior Kiaya Franklin

Senior Tanner Kolb

Right to left - Cameron Buck, Samantha Davis, Juliana Branche, Sadie Loria

Girls results:

Double Winners include:

Kiaya Franklin 100m – 12.6 sec. 200m – 26.6 sec. Also a Member of the winning 4x100 & 4x400

Cameron Buck 800m - 2:49.7 High Jump – 4’ 6” Also a Member of the winning 4x400

Tanner Kolb Shot Put – 24’ 1” Discus – 87’ 3

Other winners:

Caitlin Kingston 400m – 1:06.2 Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Madeline Taggart 1500m – 6:18.5 Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Sydney Della Penna 3000m – 12:57.8 Also a Member of the winning 4x800

Sarah Adams Triple Jump – 30’ 2.5”

4x100m Relay – 52.5 sec. Kiaya Franklin, Jadin Vasciannie, Ariana Brown , Brianna Gutman

4x400m Relay – 4:47.4 min. Camryn Buck, Piper Harloff, Samantha Davis, Kiaya Franklin

4x800m Relay – 12:53.8 min. Caitlin Kingston, Maddie Taggart, Sadie Loria, Sydney Della Penna