Photos: Boys Baseball Batavia dominates Greece Olympia 9-1

Batavia boys baseball team celebrates a big 4th inning, six run lead to beat visiting Greece Olympia by a score of 9-1 at Genesee Community College, Batavia.

Senior Jordyn Schmidt (pictured below) picked up the win on the mound allowing two hits, one run and six strikeouts for the Devils.

Brandon Betances, Chandler Baker and Andrew Frances got hits for Batavia as the Devils remain undefeated with three wins and are 3-1 overall on the year.

Next game will be home on saturday vs. Pittsford Sutherland at Genesee Community College.

