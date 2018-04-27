Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 27, 2018 - 7:20am

Photos: Boys Baseball Batavia dominates Greece Olympia 9-1

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia High School, sports, boys baseball, news, Batavia HS, greece olympia, steve ognibene's blog.

098a5598.jpg

Batavia boys baseball team celebrates a big 4th inning, six run lead to beat visiting Greece Olympia by a score of 9-1 at Genesee Community College, Batavia. 

Senior Jordyn Schmidt (pictured below) picked up the win on the mound allowing two hits, one run and six strikeouts for the Devils.

Brandon Betances, Chandler Baker and Andrew Frances got hits for Batavia as the Devils remain undefeated with three wins and are 3-1 overall on the year.

Next game will be home on saturday vs. Pittsford Sutherland at Genesee Community College.

For more game photos click here.

098a5448.jpg

098a5535.jpg

098a5573.jpg

098a5578.jpg

098a5485.jpg

098a5444.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button