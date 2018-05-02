Photos: Boys Tennis -- Batavia 6 Eastridge 1

Results posted below for Batavia High School's victory over Eastridge yesterday afternoon at BHS. Batavia won over visiting Eastridge 6-1.

Andrew Freeman (pictured above) won a tough match in his first singles coming back from a first set loss.

The boys played hard today and picked up their first team victory of the year, said Head Coach Tom Redband.

Brandon Bradley

Steven Gilebarto