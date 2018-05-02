Online News. Community Views.

May 2, 2018 - 7:45am

Photos: Boys Tennis -- Batavia 6 Eastridge 1

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, boys tennis, sports, news, steve ognibene's blog.

098a5165.jpg

Results posted below for Batavia High School's victory over Eastridge yesterday afternoon at BHS. Batavia won over visiting Eastridge 6-1. 

Andrew Freeman (pictured above) won a tough match in his first singles coming back from a first set loss.

The boys played hard today and picked up their first team victory of the year, said Head Coach Tom Redband.

For complete standings, find them here.

For more photos to view click here.

098a5235.jpg

Brandon Bradley

098a5205.jpg

Steven Gilebarto

Upcoming

more

