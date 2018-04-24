Photos: Girls Softball Batavia defeats Greece Athena 8-4

Sophomore Irelyn Curry (pictured above) tossed a complete game, scattering eight hits, while striking out five on the mound to pick up her first varsity win as Batavia defeated Greece Athena 8-4.

Maiya Reinhart and Alaina Bowman each were 2 for 4 at the plate. Bottom of the first was the turning point in the game as Senior Bri Janes and Freshman Mackenzie Reigle both doubled and drove in two runs for the Devils. Natalie Rogers also singled and doubled for Batavia. Taylor Stefaniak was 1-3 at the plate and led a strong defensive effort for Batavia. Batavia improves their record to 2-2.

Head coach Jim Fazio summarized the win after the game, "Very proud of how our team responded after Athena put four runs on the board in the first inning to take an early lead. Irelyn was outstanding in the circle and the girls rallied behind her defensively. We answered their early offensive explosion with seven runs of our own. Our pitching and defense carried us the rest of the game."