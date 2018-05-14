Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 14, 2018 - 10:14am

Photos: Girls softball, Batavia wins Pembroke tourney

posted by Steve Ognibene in girls softball, sports, news, Batavia High School, steve ognibene's blog.

pem_1bt.jpg

Batavia High School Girls Varsity Softball Team went undefeated for both games to win the Pembroke tournament this past Saturday at Pembroke Town Park. Batavia High School defeated Akron 10-9 in game one, then beat Perry/Mount Morris in the championship game 16-1. 

Irelyn Curry was named MVP of the tournament by pitching two complete games. Irelyn and the defense only allowed one run in the championship game.  

pem2bt.jpg

Against Akron, the Lady Devils were challenged by a deficit of six runs early on but battled back to win the game 10-9. Taylor and Ryann Stefaniak, Bri Janes, and Mackenzie Reigle each scored two runs, while Bri Janes, Alaina Bowman and Bryn Wormley all drove in two runs. Jenae Colkey doubled twice. 

In the championship game, Taylor Stefaniak scored five times, with three hits along with her sister Ryann Stefaniak who had three hits. Maiya Reinhart hit a three-run home run and 5 RBIs, and Bri Janes had three hits as Batavia collected 18 hits to win the game 16-1.

Batavia improves to 10-7 on the season and face a rematch of last year sectional finalists Pittsford Sutherland home today at Anderson Field. Game time 5 p.m.

Top two photos provided by Lori Reinhart. Bottom photos by Steve Ognibene.

098a6288.jpg

098a6255.jpg

098a6250.jpg

098a6258.jpg

098a6268.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button