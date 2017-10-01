Photos & Results of 2017 Run the Acorns at Genesee County Park

The 5th Annual Run for the Acorns was this morning at Genesee County Park.

Here are the results:



10k

Male overall winners:

1- Chad Minuto (Batavia) time: 41:11

2- Michael Emmons (LeRoy) time: 46:34



Age 30-39 winner: Stephen Konieczny

Age 40-49: James Caswell

50-59: John Cole

60-69: Daniel Miller



Female overall winners:

1- Lyndsey Macmillan (Rochester) time: 47:13

2- Jess Juliano (Hamburg) time: 50:16



Age 30-39 winner: Jaime Kelly

40-49: Heather Biondolillo

50-59: Karen Samis



5k

Male overall winners

1- EJ Boyce (Bergen) time: 19:15

2- Kevin Sheehan (Victor) time: 20:36



Age 14 & under: Cooper Konieczny

Age 15-19: Adam Hess

20-29Thomas Demmer

30-39: Dave Bateman

40-49: Gabe Abdella

50-59: David Demmer

60-69: Frank Gioia



Female overall winners:

1- Kimberly Mills ( Basom) time: 22:06

2- Alison Zybczynski (Alden) time: 24:24



Age 14 & under: Ainsley Kent

15-19: Megan Smith

20-29: Kerry Mills

30-39: Amanda Hoy

40-49: Sheila Hess

50-59: Mary Ann Arnold

60-69: Denise Macpherson

For more photos: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/f354975482

5k race and walk start pictured above