October 1, 2017 - 6:03pm

Photos & Results of 2017 Run the Acorns at Genesee County Park

posted by Steve Ognibene in run the acorns, Genesee County Park, news, 5K, 10K, sports.

098a4603.bt_.jpg

The 5th Annual Run for the Acorns was this morning at Genesee County Park.

Here are the results:

10k
Male overall winners:
1- Chad Minuto (Batavia) time: 41:11
2- Michael Emmons (LeRoy) time: 46:34

Age 30-39 winner: Stephen Konieczny
Age 40-49: James Caswell
50-59: John Cole
60-69: Daniel Miller

Female overall winners:
1- Lyndsey Macmillan (Rochester) time: 47:13
2- Jess Juliano (Hamburg) time: 50:16

Age 30-39 winner: Jaime Kelly
40-49: Heather Biondolillo
50-59: Karen Samis

5k
Male overall winners
1- EJ Boyce (Bergen) time: 19:15
2- Kevin Sheehan (Victor) time: 20:36

Age 14 & under: Cooper Konieczny
Age 15-19: Adam Hess
20-29Thomas Demmer
30-39: Dave Bateman
40-49: Gabe Abdella
50-59: David Demmer
60-69: Frank Gioia

Female overall winners:
1- Kimberly Mills ( Basom) time: 22:06
2- Alison  Zybczynski (Alden) time: 24:24

Age 14 & under: Ainsley Kent
15-19: Megan Smith
20-29: Kerry Mills
30-39: Amanda Hoy
40-49: Sheila Hess
50-59: Mary Ann Arnold
60-69: Denise Macpherson

For more photos: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/f354975482

098a4620.bt_.jpg

098a4633.bt_.jpg

098a4643.bt_.jpg

098a4609.bt_.jpg

5k race and walk start pictured above

098a4671.bt_.jpg

098a4652.bt_.jpg

098a4692.bt_.jpg

