Photos & Results of 2017 Run the Acorns at Genesee County Park
The 5th Annual Run for the Acorns was this morning at Genesee County Park.
Here are the results:
10k
Male overall winners:
1- Chad Minuto (Batavia) time: 41:11
2- Michael Emmons (LeRoy) time: 46:34
Age 30-39 winner: Stephen Konieczny
Age 40-49: James Caswell
50-59: John Cole
60-69: Daniel Miller
Female overall winners:
1- Lyndsey Macmillan (Rochester) time: 47:13
2- Jess Juliano (Hamburg) time: 50:16
Age 30-39 winner: Jaime Kelly
40-49: Heather Biondolillo
50-59: Karen Samis
5k
Male overall winners
1- EJ Boyce (Bergen) time: 19:15
2- Kevin Sheehan (Victor) time: 20:36
Age 14 & under: Cooper Konieczny
Age 15-19: Adam Hess
20-29Thomas Demmer
30-39: Dave Bateman
40-49: Gabe Abdella
50-59: David Demmer
60-69: Frank Gioia
Female overall winners:
1- Kimberly Mills ( Basom) time: 22:06
2- Alison Zybczynski (Alden) time: 24:24
Age 14 & under: Ainsley Kent
15-19: Megan Smith
20-29: Kerry Mills
30-39: Amanda Hoy
40-49: Sheila Hess
50-59: Mary Ann Arnold
60-69: Denise Macpherson
For more photos: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/f354975482
5k race and walk start pictured above
