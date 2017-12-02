Photos: Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone

Opening night of Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone SOLD OUT it's first performance at Batavia High School last evening. Students from the drama club performed thier 16th annual show and had the crowd laughing and on thier toes through the performance Director Caryn Leigh Wood has worked with many students and this one was challenging towards the end when a former BHS student,Tori Nigro who recently passed away unexpectingly last friday.

The drama club honored Tori at the end in tribute of her memory. Two remaining shows left, tonight at 7:30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets are $8.00 and $6.00 for students and seniors.

For more photos go to: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/p419033762