Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 27, 2018 - 9:27am

Preparing for St. Joe's Mammoth Sale

posted by Steve Ognibene in St joes, mammoth sale, fundraiser, garage sale, news, steve ognibene's blog.

3k5b4881.jpg

The 14th Annual St Joe's Mammoth sale which is Western NY's Largest annual indoor garage sale is coming on Saturday April 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Located the cafeteria of St. Joesphs School at 2 Summitt St. Batavia.  Pictured above (left to right) is co-chair Randa Williams and Kathy Stefani that organizes this annual event.  We start about two weeks after the last sale in early May that takes about a year to prepare for said Stefani.

Many volunteers help preparing and sorting collectables, furniture, household goods at St. Mary's weekly until the event.  One key item she points out is it's FREE, no admission cost to get in and has been since she started this as the largest fundraiser for the school.

Couple of her big supporters are Mary Dee Ognibene who gathers over 600 boxes from TOPS in Batavia in her little red car, Rick Mancuso donates a storage facility annually to store the furniture and bigger items and who Jerry Fisk makes any repairs to items as needed.

In addition there will be a cafe with breakfast and lunch that can be available for purchase, raffle baskets and tens of thousands of items to choose from.

If you would like to donate any items, volunteer the day of the event to contact Kathy Stefani at 585-344-2701

3k5b4884.jpg

3k5b4883.jpg

3k5b4886.jpg

3k5b4879.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button