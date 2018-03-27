Preparing for St. Joe's Mammoth Sale

The 14th Annual St Joe's Mammoth sale which is Western NY's Largest annual indoor garage sale is coming on Saturday April 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located the cafeteria of St. Joesphs School at 2 Summitt St. Batavia. Pictured above (left to right) is co-chair Randa Williams and Kathy Stefani that organizes this annual event. We start about two weeks after the last sale in early May that takes about a year to prepare for said Stefani.

Many volunteers help preparing and sorting collectables, furniture, household goods at St. Mary's weekly until the event. One key item she points out is it's FREE, no admission cost to get in and has been since she started this as the largest fundraiser for the school.

Couple of her big supporters are Mary Dee Ognibene who gathers over 600 boxes from TOPS in Batavia in her little red car, Rick Mancuso donates a storage facility annually to store the furniture and bigger items and who Jerry Fisk makes any repairs to items as needed.

In addition there will be a cafe with breakfast and lunch that can be available for purchase, raffle baskets and tens of thousands of items to choose from.

If you would like to donate any items, volunteer the day of the event to contact Kathy Stefani at 585-344-2701