River Street Bridge scheduled to open by Nov. 10

Photos taken over last weekend by Steve Ognibene.

According to county Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, the River Street Bridge Project will be completed next month and is scheduled to be open to traffic by Nov. 10th.

Deck concrete is curing now, he said this afternoon, and workers still have the guide rail to put up; gas line has to be attached; and the street/curb repairs near the bridge must be completed.

The contract price is still unchanged from the award at $1,419,581.