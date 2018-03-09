Six Characters in Search of an Author opens tonight at Harvester 56

Press Release:

“Six individuals come to a stage where a company of actors has assembled for a rehearsal. They are claiming to be the incomplete, unused creations of an author’s imagination. They demand lines for a story that will explain the details of their lives. In ensuing scenes, these “real life characters “ all professing to be part of an extended family, produce a drama with disagreements, interruptions, and arguments”.



Directed by Anthony Baldwin-Giambrone

Assistant Director: Michele Stamp

Rehearsal Assistant: Jane Burk

Two evening shows, tonight and Saturday at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets available online or at the box office. $13 Adults, $10 Students and Seniors or to purchase them online click here.



Come out and watch this fantastic depiction of the “theater of the theater” by some of our WONDERFUL actors this weekend at the Harvester 56 Theater!