Softball: Calmum defeats Le Roy 6-3 in state qualifier

Le Roy's Haley Scripp two-run RBI scored Smith and Trader, which gave the Knights their only lead of the game in the second inning yesterday afternoon on Anderson field at Batavia High School.

Calmum's Grace Walker (pictured above) solo home run in the third inning tied the game to ignite the Red Raiders. Makenzie Wilson and Andrea Coyle both scored in the fourth to extend the lead 4-2.

Walker missed another home run following the next at bat to score two players and lead 6-2 after four. Haley Scripp got an RBI in the seventh to score Fenstermaker. Red Raiders win 6-3.

Senior Hannah Rubinrott tossed a four-hitter, including five strikeouts, and kept the Oatkan Knights out of scoring position in four innings.

Caledonia-Mumford will play Section VI Chautauqua Lake in the Far West Regionals in Fillmore tomorrow at 4 p.m.

