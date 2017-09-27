Online News. Community Views.

September 27, 2017 - 4:30pm

Terrific Treasures Sale this weekend

posted by Steve Ognibene

Press Release:

The Batavia First United Methodist Church at 8221 Lewiston Rd, Batavia will be having a two day "Terrific treasures Sale" this coming weekend on Saturday September 29th and Sunday September 30th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a bag sale on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and lots of various items to choose from, dishes, small appliances, toys, baby items, clothing, furniture, books and baked goods.  

This fundraiser will help benefit the church and promote programs and lunch will be available !

 

