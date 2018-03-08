The Sound of Music performs this weekend

Press Release:

Oakfield Alabama Central School drama club presents "The Sound of Music" opens tonight at 7:00 pm. with two shows also tomorrow night at 7:00 pm. and Saturday at Noon.

Tickets are Adults $8.00, students $6.00 and are available from any cast member or by calling 948-5211 ext. 4515

Presented through R&H Theatricals

Any questions contact, Advisor and Director: Wendy Bergman at: [email protected]

Details are on thier school website click here.