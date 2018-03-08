Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 8, 2018 - 7:49am

The Sound of Music performs this weekend

posted by Steve Ognibene in Oakfield Alabama, musical, theatre, arts, entertainment, steve ognibene's blog, oakfield ny.

Press Release:

Oakfield Alabama Central School drama club presents "The Sound of Music" opens tonight at 7:00 pm. with two shows also tomorrow night at 7:00 pm. and Saturday at Noon.

Tickets are Adults $8.00, students $6.00 and are available from any cast member or by calling 948-5211 ext. 4515

Presented through R&H Theatricals

Any questions contact, Advisor and Director: Wendy Bergman at: [email protected]  

Details are on thier school website click here.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button