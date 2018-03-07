Online News. Community Views.

March 7, 2018 - 1:22pm

Timbits Cross-Ice Jamboree this Saturday

Press Release:

Genesee Amateur Hockey Association is holding its Beginner Timbits Cross-Ice Jamboree at the Falleti Ice Rink this Saturday March 10th from 9:30-11:30am.

The “draft” has occurred and teams are set.  Stop down and see these mighty little hockey players in action.

Please stop into Tim Hortons for a beverage and treats to thank them for the sponsorship of the Timbits beginner Program.

