March 7, 2018 - 1:22pm
Timbits Cross-Ice Jamboree this Saturday
posted by Steve Ognibene in Genesee Amateur Hockey Association, timbits, youth hockey, beginner program, Falleti Ice Arena, Announcements, steve ognibene's blog.
Press Release:
Genesee Amateur Hockey Association is holding its Beginner Timbits Cross-Ice Jamboree at the Falleti Ice Rink this Saturday March 10th from 9:30-11:30am.
The “draft” has occurred and teams are set. Stop down and see these mighty little hockey players in action.
Please stop into Tim Hortons for a beverage and treats to thank them for the sponsorship of the Timbits beginner Program.
Recent comments