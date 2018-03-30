Online News. Community Views.

March 30, 2018 - 9:00am

Troop 6 holds annual Pasta Dinner April 14th at First United Methodist Church, Batavia

posted by Steve Ognibene in Boy Scouts, Announcements, news, steve ognibene's blog.

Rev. Ruth Rosa Warner along with Boy Scouts from Troop 6006 are holding a Pasta Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th, at the First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia.  Dinner includes pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, beverages.

Pre-sale tickets are two for $10 or $5 each if purchased by April 6th. Ticket locations are at Marchese Computer Products, 220 Ellicott St., Batavia, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; and Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center during regular business hours. 

Tickets can be purchased at the door: Adults $7 and children under 10, $5. A free delivery service will be offered to senior living homes in Batavia if ordered by April 6th

Any questions please call Steve Ognibene 585-409-8358 or email [email protected]

