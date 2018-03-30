Troop 6 holds annual Pasta Dinner April 14th at First United Methodist Church, Batavia

Rev. Ruth Rosa Warner along with Boy Scouts from Troop 6006 are holding a Pasta Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th, at the First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia. Dinner includes pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, beverages.

Pre-sale tickets are two for $10 or $5 each if purchased by April 6th. Ticket locations are at Marchese Computer Products, 220 Ellicott St., Batavia, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; and Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center during regular business hours.

Tickets can be purchased at the door: Adults $7 and children under 10, $5. A free delivery service will be offered to senior living homes in Batavia if ordered by April 6th .

Any questions please call Steve Ognibene 585-409-8358 or email [email protected]