April 15, 2018 - 5:20pm

Award-winning photojournalism in Batavia

posted by The Batavian in thebatavian, news.

A news photo by Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, has been selected by the National Press Photographers Association as the best spot-news photo in the nation for the month of January.

The photo, of Eddie Miles in cuffs being taken from the scene of an apartment fire on Washington Avenue he is accused of starting, was previously selected as the NPPA's best spot-news photo in the New York/International Region.

The NPPA divides its membership among several regions and photographers are invited to submit photos in regional monthly contests for spot news, general news, sports, features, and other categories. The regional winners are eventually judged in a national contest.

Over the past five years, Owens has had several pictures selected for first, second, or third place in spot news and general news.

He isn't the only Batavia-based news photographer who competes in the contest. Mark Gutman of the Batavia Daily News, is also a frequent entrant. He's won several awards from NPPA and in January captured three third-place awards in sports feature, sports action, and general news. Many of Gutman's awarding-winning shots, which includes prizes from the Associated Press, can be seen on his website.

In an era of fewer local news outlets and smaller photography staffs at newspapers around the country, Genesee County is one of the few news markets in the nation with still-news photojournalists working at competing news organizations.

The photojournalism of Owens is also featured in the current edition of News Photographer Magazine, a publication of the NPPA. A photo he took in October of the Wilson High School Football Team pushing against a school bus that had become stuck on a sidewalk was printed across two pages in a section at the front of the magazine called "Opening Shots." The picture was the region's winner in October for spot news. It took second place nationally that month.

April 15, 2018 - 5:26pm
Rich Richmond
Joined: Mar 29 2011 - 4:50pm

Congratulations on the News photo award, Howard!

April 15, 2018 - 5:48pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Thanks, Rich.

April 15, 2018 - 6:06pm
John Roach
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

That was a really good photo. Well deserved congratulations.

April 15, 2018 - 6:20pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Thanks, John.

April 15, 2018 - 6:43pm
Bernie Thompson
Joined: Sep 11 2009 - 7:57am

Way to go Flash-----I enjoy so many of you photos!!

April 15, 2018 - 6:47pm
Bernie Thompson
Joined: Sep 11 2009 - 7:57am

Oops my (r) was stuck but you get what I am saying☺☺

April 15, 2018 - 7:11pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Always appreciate your support, Bernie.

April 15, 2018 - 8:50pm
Lisa Woltz
Joined: Nov 11 2013 - 4:34pm

Congratulations Howard. Amazing shot!

