Batavia Country Club Junior Golf Camp results

The Batavia Country Club recently completed three weeks of their junior golf camp.

Please note that next year we'll be changing the age groups to: Junior Division -- Ages 7-10; Senior Division -- Ages 11-15. There will be divisions for boys and girls in each age group.





Pee Wee Division Boys and Girls -- July 9th-13th: Roane George, Naomi Utz, Riley Yunker, Maisse Yunker, Brooklyn Jachimowicz, Natalie Hamm

Josh Utz, Owen Glazier, Noah Calarco-Smith, Brayden Jachimowicz, Nicholas Calarco-Smith.

The Pee Wee players experienced one day with a little rain, but overall it was a great week for golf!

The Friday Tournament saw Owen Glazier dominate the boys' division; he medaled with a score of 29. The girls' division was a close contest, with Riley Yunker prevailing by two strokes over Roane George.

This was Riley's second championship medal in two years!

Closest to the pin winner on hole 13 was Roane George, and on hole 17 the winner was Brayden Jachimowicz. The long drive winner on hole 14 was Owen Glazier.



Other contests and winners were:

Putting Contest Medalist -- Noah Calarco-Smith

Chipping Contest Medalist -- Roane George

Lag Putting Contest -- Noah Calarco Smith

Aimline Accuracy -- Natalie Hamm; she won a few bucks for herself and her fellow golfers for the effort

Pitching Target -- Brayden Jachimowicz

The kids had fun, and we hope to see them all next year.

(Inset photo at right: Riley Yunker and Owen Glazier.)





Junior -- Senior Boys and Girls Division -- July 23rd-27th: Michala Falkner, Lily Davis, Lindsey Betters Connor Demoy, Ryan Muscarella, Logan Clark, Tyler Roth.

We had great weather all week for these kids, and they played very good golf.



In Friday's Tournament, Ryan Muscarella dominated the other boys as he went low with a score of 34, and Lily Davis dominated her competition with a score of 48.

(Inset photo, left: Lily Davis and Ryan Muscarella.)

Closest to the pin winner on hole 13 for the boys was Ryan Muscarella, and for the girls it was Lily Davis.

Closest to the pin winner on hole 17 for the boys was Ryan Muscarella, and for the girls it was Lindsey Betters.

The long drive winner for the girls on hole 14 was Michala Falkner, no boys hit the fairway.



Other contests and winners were:

Putting Contest Medalist - Boys -- Ryan Muscarella

Putting Contest Medalist - Girls -- Lily Davis, also overall putting contest winner

Chipping Contest Medalist - Boys -- Ryan Muscarella

Chipping Contest Medalist - Girls -- Michala Falkner

Lag Putting Contest - Boys -- Logan Clark

Lag Putting Contest - Girls -- Lily Davis, also overall lag putting contest winner

Aimline Accuracy - Boys -- Tyler Roth, Tyler and Lily got into coach Tucker's wallet for a few bucks for themselves and their fellow golfers.

Aimline Accuracy - Girls -- Lily Davis

Pitching Target - Boys -- Tyler Roth

Pitching Target - Girls -- no qualifiers





Junior - Senior Boys and Girls Division, July 30th through Aug. 3rd: Molly Adkins, Kaylee Frens, Jada Fite, Amelia Frens, Emily Frens, Riley Prunner, Brennen Pederson, Rhys Tanner, Sam Dinsmore, Will Fulton, Andrew Ricupito, Even Preston, Coach Roxanne Noeth.

We were concerned about the weather for this week of camp. Rain was projected for every day, but we got through the week without a drop!



We had some high drama at the Friday Tournament. Will Fulton and Sam Dinsmore tied with a score of 39 and we had a playoff from 100 yards on hole 18. Both boys hit the green with fine shots, and Will Fulton prevailed with a birdie. In the girls' division, Amelia Frens shot a 44 to edge out Jada Fite by one stroke.

(Left: Will Fulton and Amelia Frens)

Closest to the pin winner on hole 13 for the boys was Sam Dinsmore, and for the girls it was Riley Prunner.

Closest to the pin winner on hole 17 for the boys was Brennen Pederson, and for the girls it was Emily Frens.

The long drive for the boys was Sam Dinsmore, for the girls it was Jada Fite.

Other contests and winners were: