At Byron's 45th annual dinner, awards handed out, new officers installed

Zack Johnson, center, was named firefighter of the year at Byron Fire Company’s awards banquet. Presenting his award were chief Robert Mruczek, left, and 1st asst. chief Dwane Wetherell.

Byron Fire Company’s 45th annual awards and installation dinner in March celebrated dedicated service and recognize those who support the fire service.

The hall was packed with what Rich Lucas, former president and master of ceremonies, called one of the best turnouts ever for the firemen’s banquet.

Honored guests included representatives from Pavilion, Town of Batavia, Bergen, Clarendon, Elba, Pembroke/Indian Falls and Stafford fire departments, as well as local officials and members of Genesee County Emergency Management.

Fire chief Robert Mruczek reported Byron Fire Company had responded to 245 calls in 2017.

A moment of silence was observed for longtime member Bud Alexander, who died during the past year.

“He helped us build this department,” Lucas said.

Recognized for the most training hours was Dwane Wetherell with 1,028 hours.

Shelby Fairchok had a combined 256 training hours for fire and EMS.

Recognized for their commitment to the fire department were Genesee County Emergency Management; Byron Exempts, who made a donation of $2,000 to the department; and Tammy Wells on behalf of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Top responders during the year were John Durand, 146; Edward Sharp, 125; Robert Mruczek, 115; Zach Johnson, 88; Dwane Weatherell, 83; and Michelle Weatherell, 77.

Those honored for years of service were Les Stevens, 50 years; Peter Lockner, 45; Tim McKenrick, 35; Kevin McKenrick, 30; Steve Lockner, 30; John Durand, 30; Charles Durkee Sr., 25; Joseph Wells, 20; Sandy Johnson, 20; Charles Durkee Jr., 15; Edward Sharp, 10; Zach Johnson, 10; and Cory Russell, 5.

Mickey Truax and Cory Russell each received a special service award, Truax for 42 years of dedicated service, and Russell for always being willing to go above and beyond.

Zack Johnson was named “Firefighter of the Year.”

“He pushes himself to the highest level possible and gives his all,” Dwane Weatherell said.

Johnson’s mother Sandra Johnson said Zack takes after his dad, who was a chief at the Byron Fire Department and died in 2011.

“Zack was brought up in the fire company,” she said. “He has been hanging out here since he started walking. He came here with his father, who taught him early how to run the pumps.”

Tammy Wells acknowledged Auxiliary members Daisy Streeter for 50 years of membership and Pat Shaw for 35 years.

Barbara Read announced Lori Mruczek as “Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year,” for always having lots of ideas and energy to help the Auxiliary.

Officers for 2018 were installed by Jim Bouton.

Firematic officers are Robert Mruczek, chief; Charles Durkee, 1stasst. chief; Zack Johnson, 2ndasst. chief; Justin Baxter, captain; Bill Dix, 1stlieutenant; Paul Carr, 2ndlieutenant; Victor Flanagan, fire police captain; Paul Carr, fire police lieutenant; and John Durand, safety officer.

Administrative officers are Victor Flanagan, president; Steve Lockner, vice president; Michelle Weatherell, secretary; Tammy Wells, treasurer; John Durand, sunshine committee; Tony Barniak, chairman of the board; Ken McKenrick, Kevin McKenrick, Tim McKenrick and Dan Stevens, board of directors; Kevin McKenrick, chaplain; and Cory Russell and Jacob Shultz, sergeant-at-arms.

Rescue Squad officers are Brad Nickerson, captain; Michelle Weatherell, lieutenant; Katherine George, secretary; Laura Platt, treasurer; and Dr. Sara Connelly, medical director.

Ladies Auxiliary officers are Tammy Wells, president; Laura Platt, vice president; Michelle Weatherell, secretary; Judy Yager, treasurer and sunshine; Lori Mruczek, special events; and Brenda Miller and Barbara Read, board of directors.

Exempts are Tim McKenrick, president; Dave Barringer, vice president; Ken McKenrick, secretary; and Dave Chupp, treasurer.

Byron Fire chief Robert Mruczek, left, and 1st asst. chief Dwane Weatherell, right, presented Les Stevens with a plaque for 50 years of membership during the fire company’s 45th awards banquet in March.

Byron fire chief Robert Mruczek stands next to his wife Lori after she was named Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year at Byron Fire Department’s awards banquet by Auxiliary president Tammy Wells and board member Barbara Read.

Michelle Weatherell, center, was named Emergency Medical Technician of the Year at Byron Fire Company’s annual banquet. With her are chief Robert Mruczek, left, and EMS chief Brad Nickerson.