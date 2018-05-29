Bergen gets greener with energy projects and beekeeping

The Village of Bergen has always shown itself to be forward thinking in implementing programs which will enhance the village and create savings for its residents.

These include: becoming an award-winning municipal electric department in existence for more than 100 years; establishing parks and green spaces throughout the village; sharing services with nearby municipalities; creating a community garden for residents to share; and, most recently, purchasing honeybees in light of the increasing concern over the decline in honeybees, thereby harvesting honey, which the village will sell.

“We had talked about getting bees some time ago,” said Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay. “We had been working with NYSERTA to become a Clean Energy Community, but because we have municipal power, we can’t add solar panels. So we had to come up with a series of other projects to be recognized as a Clean Energy Community.”

The village received a grant from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority -- NYSERTA, which they used to purchase an electric cart and charging station. They are also converting all village-owned buildings to LED and have already converted all street lights to LED.

When they started talking about getting bees, Chris Fay, water treatment plant operator, volunteered to take a course on raising bees from a honeybee farm.

Bergen officially entered the honeybee business when their 60,000 bees arrived May 10.

“Soon you’ll be able to buy Bergen Honey,” Barclay said.

Another village project includes the popular community garden, which they established near the water treatment plant three years ago. Eighteen plots were available and they are all spoken for, Barclay said.

A final project is the installation of new signage for the community garden, Hickory Park and the Sage Pavilion.

Photos: Chris Fay, water treatment plant operator for Bergen, took a course in beekeeping so he could tend to the new hives of the Village of Bergen.​

(Photos by Virginia Kropf.)