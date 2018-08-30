It's all in the family at Country Line Electric, now in its 40th year

Country Line Electric Supply is a true family business, said Sarah Rosenbeck, who with her brother William “Billy” Massett III has been involved in the company since they were young.

“Billy and I grew up spending time at the shop,” Rosenbeck said. “When we were old enough, we worked there weekends, after school and during summer vacations.”

In April, the company reached its 40th anniversary and they are spending the rest of the year celebrating.

Rosenbeck, who works in the Batavia location with her husband, Justin, handles the office managerial duties, while Billy, who works in the Silver Springs shop, takes care of product line and knowledge. His wife, Jen, is office manager there.

The Rosenbecks have three children and the Massetts have two.

“It is our hope the tradition of us growing up in the business will be passed on to our children,” Rosenbeck said. “If they choose to join the business, it would be wonderful.”

Country Line Electric was founded to fill a void in the business community, Rosenbeck said. Her father grew up in West Seneca, where he worked installing elevators. While doing side jobs with his grandfather, many of them in the Genesee/Wyoming County area, William realized there was no electrical supply company nearby.

William was familiar with Silver Springs, having visited Silver Lake growing up. He first opened his business in Silver Springs, which remains the main headquarters. He purchased the old Silver Springs school when it merged with Letchworth Central, and 30 years ago moved into Batavia, opening a business just west of their current location at 5059 E. Main.

Rosenbeck and her brother took over in 2015, but their father remains on the board, she said.

Country Line Electric sells commercial products for the heating, plumbing, ventilation, cooling and waste industries, as well as serving residential customers. Agriculture is a large part of their business, also, Rosenbeck said.

The company continues to grow and currently has several job openings at its Silver Lake location.

They are currently near the end of a two-year process to become certified as a “woman-owned business” in New York State.

“This certification will open more doors for us, and allow us to work more on the municipal level,” Rosenbeck explained.

They are also looking to put on another addition, she said.

The company has been celebrating since April by offering free hot dogs to customers on “Hot Dog Wednesday," handing out free tee shirts and sponsoring several contest giveaways on Facebook.

“I asked Dad when he started this business, did he ever imagine to see 40 years,” Rosenbeck. “He said this has been a dream come true for him.”

Top photo: Sarah Rosenbeck and her husband, Justin, stand in front of Country Line Electric Supply on East Main Street, Batavia, the company founded 40 years ago in Silver Springs by her father, William Massett.

Sarah Rosenbeck is the daughter of William Massett, who started Country Line Electric Supply in 1978 in Silver Springs. She and her brother William Massett III “Billy” now run the company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Rosenbeck works in the Batavia location with her husband, Justin, while Billy mans the Silver Springs store with his wife, Jen. Photos by Virginia Kropf.