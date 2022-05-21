Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves roadway on North Byron Road

At 3:41 p.m. on May 21, 2022, Genesee County dispatchers received a call of a motorcycle off the road in the area of 6191 North Byron Road with the subject not breathing.

According to Sgt. Andrew Hale with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, a male in his 60’s from Hilton, NY, was traveling eastbound on North Byron Road with three other motorcyclists when for some unknown reason the motorcycle left the roadway and went off the north shoulder of the road and through a ditch, striking a wooden fence, coming to rest on its side.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee Coroner’s Office. The three other motorcyclists who were traveling with the victim were not in the area when the subject left the roadway and crashed.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

By Alecia Kaus/Video News Service