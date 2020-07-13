Teen suffers smoke inhalation, dog, cat perish in Pavilion house fire

A 14-year old boy suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital for an evaluation after he and his father attempted to put out a fire in their living room with the help of some passing volunteer firefighters on Monday morning.

Pavilion Fire Department along with nine other fire companies from Genesee, Wyoming, and Livingston counties were called to 6397 Ellicott Street Road at about 10 a.m. The fire immediately went to a second alarm as smoke and flames were showing.

One cat and one dog did not survive the fire. One other dog was assisted by Mercy EMS and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and is now at the animal shelter for observation.

According to Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yaeger, the 14-year-old went out to the barn to tell his father the couch was on fire, the dad attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire. Volunteer firefighters who were passing through the area also assisted in keeping the fire contained. Yaeger says the preliminary investigation shows that an extension cord on a window air conditioner caught the couch on fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist. The family of three does have a place to stay. The house sustained smoke and fire damage, but not much water damage and is repairable.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service