June 23, 2022 - 10:00pm

Two patients transported by Mercy Flight following crash in Pembroke

posted by Alecia Kaus in accident, news, pembroke, notify.

pembrokeaccstill_3_1.jpg

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why a car went off the road in Pembroke and struck a parked van in the parking lot of 857 Main Road at about 5:46 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff, the vehicle was traveling east on Main Road when it left the roadway and struck an employee’s van that was parked at the Kutter’s Cheese Factory Store.

The elderly male driver was extricated and was in and out of consciousness when he was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Waff says he suffered life-threatening injuries. The elderly female passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to ECMC by a second Mercy Flight helicopter.

The driver may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.

Pembroke and Indian Falls Fire along with Mercy EMS responded to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Department.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

pembrokeaccstill_2.jpg

pembrokeaccstill_4.jpg

