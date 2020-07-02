Accident blocking traffic at West Main and Lewiston

A two-vehicle accident that is blocking traffic is reported in the city at West Main Street and Lewiston Road. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. Unknown injuries.

UPDATE 3:23 p.m.: At least one of the vehicles has been removed from the roadway.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m.: The vehicle that allegedly caused the accident left the scene, heading westbound on Route 5. The 2005 Honda Odyssey (color not given) is said the be registered to an owner on Transit Road. An officer is going to try and locate the vehicle and owner.