Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 2, 2020 - 3:18pm

Accident blocking traffic at West Main and Lewiston

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A two-vehicle accident that is blocking traffic is reported in the city at West Main Street and Lewiston Road. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. Unknown injuries.

UPDATE 3:23 p.m.: At least one of the vehicles has been removed from the roadway.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m.: The vehicle that allegedly caused the accident left the scene, heading westbound on Route 5. The 2005 Honda Odyssey (color not given) is said the be registered to an owner on Transit Road. An officer is going to try and locate the vehicle and owner.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button