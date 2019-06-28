Accident with injuries and blocking traffic is reported on Transit Road in Stafford

A two-vehicle collision with injuries, and blocking traffic, is reported in Stafford at 9710 Transit Road.

The location is between East Bethany - Le Roy Road and Wescott Road. Stafford and Bethany fire departments are responding, along with Mercy medics and law enforcement.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: The roadway is completely blocked. One patient has minor injuries and needs to be evaluated by medics. One vehicle is disabled and a tow is called.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: Northbound traffic on Transit Road will be stopped at East Bethany - Le Roy Road. One patient refused medical aid.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: Dan's Towing is sending two tows to the scene.