June 28, 2019 - 2:59pm

Accident with injuries and blocking traffic is reported on Transit Road in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in accident, Stafford, news.

A two-vehicle collision with injuries, and blocking traffic, is reported in Stafford at 9710 Transit Road.

The location is between East Bethany - Le Roy Road and Wescott Road. Stafford and Bethany fire departments are responding, along with Mercy medics and law enforcement.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: The roadway is completely blocked. One patient has minor injuries and needs to be evaluated by medics. One vehicle is disabled and a tow is called.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: Northbound traffic on Transit Road will be stopped at East Bethany - Le Roy Road. One patient refused medical aid.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: Dan's Towing is sending two tows to the scene.

