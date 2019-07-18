A.J. Marcello delivers walk-off RBI single in bottom of seventh as Batavia 24U remains unbeaten

By Dan McComb:

A.J. Marcello delivered a hard hit single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Batavia to a 4-3 win over North Town of Williamsville on Wednesday. Zeke Lynn scored the winning run.

The Batavia 24U Baseball Team scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Tristan Aldinger led off with a walk and went to third in a double by Jerry Reinhardt. Casey Radka then delivered a two-run single and came home to score on two throwing errors.

Batavia would not score again until the dramatic single by Marcello in the bottom of the seventh inning, snapping a 3-3 tie.

Trevor Sherwood pitched the first five innings of the game, striking out seven and allowing three runs. Radka came in to earn the win going the last two innings without surrendering a run.

Batavia banged out six hits (including a triple by Josh Bradley) and only struck out twice in the game.

Batavia turned over a beautiful double play in the first inning when Luke McComb fielded a grounder behind second base, back-handed a throw to Radka at short stop, who touched second base and fired to Marcello at first base to complete the double play.

Batavia improves their record to 10–0. They next play tomorrow against the defending champs, Clarence, who Batavia beat earlier in the season, 10-5, in Clarence. This game will be played at 6 p.m. at Genesee Community College.