Alabama-Oakfield Senior Luncheon Group meets Jan. 21 at new location -- South Alabama Fire Hall

The Alabama-Oakfield Senior Luncheon Group -- whose motto is "We've Only Just Begun" -- has moved to a larger facility in order to accommodate more attendees!

The next luncheon will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the South Alabama Fire Hall, located at 2230 Judge Road (Route 63) in Oakfield.

Please use the large FRONT ENTRANCE and go directly to the dining room.

All are welcome to attend and bring a favorite dish to pass. Enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with friends!

For more information, contact LaNora Thompson at (585) 250-4205 or Michael Hamm at (585) 734-5921.

In case of snowstorm closure: directives are the same as for Oakfield-Alabama Central School; listen to WBTA AM 1490 / FM 100.1.