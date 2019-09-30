All registered voters can vote early starting with this year's Nov. 5 General Election

From the Genesee County Board of Elections regarding early voting:

Beginning this year for the General Election on Nov. 5, all registered voters can vote early, in person, before Election Day.

Genesee County voters can vote early in the main meeting room right off the lobby at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. The Genesee County early voting site is accessible to voters with disabilities.

The dates and times of early voting are:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 12 – 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 12 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 12 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 12 – 5 p.m.

Voting during early voting will be the same as Election Day. When you arrive at the early voting center you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote like you do on Election Day.

ONCE YOU VOTE EARLY -- YOU WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY.

Early voting votes will be reported as unofficial results after 9 p.m. on Election Day. You will be able to check our website for unofficial results at www.genesee.ny.us

Official results will be available after our re-canvass, which will be posted a week to 10 days after the General Election after absentee and military ballots are counted.

Votes will not be tallied at the end of each early voting day, nor will they be tallied on the last day of voting.

Absentee ballots will continue to be available if you will be out of Genesee County, if you are permanently or temporarily disabled, ill, a caregiver for one or more people who are ill or disabled, or detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action, or incarcerated for an offense other than a felony.