Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 30, 2020 - 2:49pm

'Angry-looking' female reported walking on Center Street carrying a large knife

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, scanner.

Police just received a walk-up complaint in their Main Street headquarters of a female "looking very angry and carrying a large knife" walking westbound on Center Street downtown. Police are responding.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: She is said to be wearing a blue shirt and walking on South Main Street near North Avenue.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: Police searched the area and were unable to locate the female. They are clear and back in service.

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button