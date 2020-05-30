May 30, 2020 - 2:49pm
'Angry-looking' female reported walking on Center Street carrying a large knife
Police just received a walk-up complaint in their Main Street headquarters of a female "looking very angry and carrying a large knife" walking westbound on Center Street downtown. Police are responding.
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: She is said to be wearing a blue shirt and walking on South Main Street near North Avenue.
UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: Police searched the area and were unable to locate the female. They are clear and back in service.