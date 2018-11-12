Apartment fire reported at Walden Estates on Bank Street
A fire is reported at the Walden Estates Apartments at 337 Bank St., Batavia; uncertain which apartment
#480. Smoke is coming from the door and windows of both floors. City fire is responding.
UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: City fire on scene confirms smoke showing; investigating.
UPDATE 10:43 a.m.: Ventilating apartment now.
UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: Food on the stove was the cause of the smoke. The city assignment is back in service.
check that apt. number billie...walden estates only goes up to 80
That's what we heard.
ok...they must have made a mistake
Maybe that number meant building 4 apartment 80, but that's not how they phrased it. Who knows. I crossed out the number in the story and amended it.
Recent comments