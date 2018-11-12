Apartment fire reported at Walden Estates on Bank Street

A fire is reported at the Walden Estates Apartments at 337 Bank St., Batavia; uncertain which apartment #480 . Smoke is coming from the door and windows of both floors. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: City fire on scene confirms smoke showing; investigating.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.: Ventilating apartment now.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: Food on the stove was the cause of the smoke. The city assignment is back in service.