November 12, 2018 - 10:41am

Apartment fire reported at Walden Estates on Bank Street

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, batavia.

A fire is reported at the Walden Estates Apartments at 337 Bank St., Batavia; uncertain which apartment #480. Smoke is coming from the door and windows of both floors. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: City fire on scene confirms smoke showing; investigating.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.: Ventilating apartment now.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: Food on the stove was the cause of the smoke. The city assignment is back in service.

November 12, 2018 - 12:41pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 41 min ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

check that apt. number billie...walden estates only goes up to 80

Top
November 12, 2018 - 1:19pm
Billie Owens
Billie Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 12 min ago
Joined: Mar 23 2009 - 1:22pm

That's what we heard.

Top
November 12, 2018 - 1:21pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 41 min ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

ok...they must have made a mistake

Top
November 12, 2018 - 1:27pm
Billie Owens
Billie Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 12 min ago
Joined: Mar 23 2009 - 1:22pm

Maybe that number meant building 4 apartment 80, but that's not how they phrased it. Who knows. I crossed out the number in the story and amended it.

Top

