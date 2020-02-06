APB: Elderly mini-goldendoodle missing from home in Le Roy since Sunday

This lovable goofball is MIA. "Koda" has been missing from his home in Le Roy since Sunday (Feb. 2).

Pet parents Martina and Steve Moulton wrote an email to The Batavian seeking the public's help in finding the lost pooch. They live on Wilson Street, off Washington Avenue and their yard borders Presidential Acres Park.

"As you can see, he is a very friendly blondish tan mini-goldendoodle, weighs about 25 pounds," they wrote.

Koda is elderly -- age 16 -- and also has some health issues. He requires pain medicine for his hips, to help his mobility, and another medication to help liver function, which helps his food tolerance.

The Moultons are mystified, not to mention anxiety ridden.

"We let him out Sunday about 11 p.m. as usual, but he did not come back in," they say. "...Please look around your house, under bushes, under decks and porches, in your garage, and neighborhood."

(Editor's note: "Now get crackin'!")

He was wearing a smart red neckerchief with white hearts. After all, it will soon be Valentine's Day. He also had on his collar and tags with his name and home phone number on it.

"We are afraid Koda got confused, left the yard and became lost," they say.

Oh dear, and it's so cold and snowy out!

They noted, quite unnecessarily, that they would be grateful "for any help in finding our beloved dog."

They contacted the Genesee County Animal Shelter posthaste, but no luck thus far.

REWARD OFFERED!

Phone is (585) 704-6524 or (585) 768-7855.

Email is: [email protected]