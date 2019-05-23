May 23, 2019 - 6:39pm
Attention-loving lost bird lands on gardener in Batavia, who hopes to find owner
This colorful cutie landed on the person of reader Karen Laney while she was outside gardening today.
She lives on State Street Road in Batavia. Laney said the friendly avian is "very obviously a hand-raised bird."
She would very much like to find the owner of this affectionate pet and hopes the owner will contact her via email and make arrangements to reunite with it.
Her email is [email protected]
