Batavia 24U Baseball Team downs the Titans 6-3 to remain unbeaten

Story by Dan McComb:

The Batavia 24U Baseball Team beat the Titans yesterday at Buffalo's Riverside Park 6-3 to remain unbeaten at 9-0. Batavia handed the Titans only their second defeat of the season (both to Batavia).

Jerry Reinhardt hit two home runs (both solo shots) and went 3 for 4 at the plate, and Zeke Lynn also hit a solo shot. Also collecting hits for Batavia were Casey Radka, Dion Rosalina, Burnie Jonis, Luke McComb, Jesse Reinhardt and AJ Marcello.

Lynn went the first five innings, striking out 11 and surrendering two runs (one earned). Radka finished off the afternoon going two innings, giving up two hits and surrendering one unearned run.

Batavia had a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Rosalina hit a double, and scored when Marcello hit a ground ball to the shortstop who threw the ball wildly past first base, scoring Rosalina and also scoring Marcello.

Batavia tacked on another run in the top of the third inning when Jonis singled and went to third base on a Reinhardt single. Jonis then scored on a sacrifice fly by Radka.

Batavia added another run in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Lynn, and Batavia scored a run each in the top of the fifth and the top of the seventh inning on solo home runs by Reinhardt.

Batavia’s next game is tomorrow at Genesee Community College at 6 p.m. against North Town of Williamsville.