August 16, 2019 - 1:21pm

Batavia Bulldawgs open regular football season tomorrow at Lions Park

posted by Billie Owens in sports, football, batavia bulldawgs.
The Batavia Bulldawgs our their regular season of football Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lions Park in Batavia against Barker/RoyHart.
 
The park is located at 11 Wallace St.
 
Game times are as follows:
  • Beginners (ages 6/7) at 10 a.m.
  • Mini (ages 8/9) at 12 p.m.
  • Junior Varsity (ages 10/11) at 2 p.m.
  • Varsity (ages 12/13) at 4 p.m.

For questions or comments, email:  [email protected]

