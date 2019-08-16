Batavia Bulldawgs open regular football season tomorrow at Lions Park

The Batavia Bulldawgs our their regular season of football Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lions Park in Batavia against Barker/RoyHart.

The park is located at 11 Wallace St.

Game times are as follows:

Beginners (ages 6/7) at 10 a.m.

Mini (ages 8/9) at 12 p.m.

Junior Varsity (ages 10/11) at 2 p.m.

Varsity (ages 12/13) at 4 p.m.

For questions or comments, email: [email protected]