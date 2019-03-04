Batavia Business & Professional Women to host meat auction April 5 for scholarships, service groups
There will be a meat auction on Friday, April 5, at Ascension Parish in Batavia to benefit Genesee County scholarships and service organizations. It is hosted by the Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Inc.
Cost to attend is $10 and includes food, beer and soda pop. No outside food or drink allowed.
Tables for eight can also be reserved for $64.
Tickets are presale only and the deadline to buy them is April 3.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first drawing is at 6:45.
Bring your dollar bills and a cooler for your winnings.
There will also be a 60/40 raffle and more.
The church is located at 17 Sumner St. in the City of Batavia.
Contact any BBPW member or Michelle Gillard at 297-0779 or email [email protected]
Or Alice Chapell at 344-2193 or email [email protected]
