Batavia Downs wins industry marketing awards for promotions

Press release:

Representatives from Batavia Downs are pleased to announce they have received two Romero trophies during the closing ceremonies of the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference in Las Vegas.

The Romero Awards honor excellence in gaming marketing and are named for gaming marketing pioneer John Romero. Awards are given in two size categories (above or below 1000 gaming positions) in several different marketing categories. The winners are selected by an independent panel of expert judges.

Lindsay Matikosh, Batavia Downs’ Promotions Manager, was on hand to receive the trophies as they were awarded.

A Gold Trophy was received for Batavia's Fall Ball Promotion. An Honorable Mention trophy was won by the company’s “Best Seat in the House” promotion , whereby texters into the Batavia Downs Text Club could find themselves sitting on the Max Pies Furniture couch for a concert at last year’s summer concert series.

Batavia Downs’ host supervisor, Mikala Phillips, was part of a group that won the Team Challenge Championship. As part of a five-person team, she and her teammates were presented with a problem that they needed to solve by working together in just a matter of hours. They then presented their solution to a panel of judges with over one hundred people in the audience.

"Everyone at our facility shares in these awards," said Ryan Hasenauer, director of Marketing at Batavia Downs Gaming. "All departments were involved in either the creation, promotion or the execution of our events.

"The trophies will be added to our display case near Player's Club for all to see. We are also proud of Mikala for winning an individual award. Staff is looking forward to her sharing all she learned at the conference with us."