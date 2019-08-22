Batavia Eagle Scout prospect to lead bottle and can drive on select Northside streets Friday

Photo and information from reader Wyatt Gaus:

This Friday (Aug. 23), Wyatt Gaus (who's wearing the sash in the photo with all the badges on it), will hold a can and bottle drive at 11 a.m. to benefit the community.

The event is part of Wyatt's Eagle Scout project and he plans to use money raised to refurbish fire hydrants in the Town of Batavia.

They will start behind Denny's restaurant on Bogue Avenue in the City of Batavia; citizens are welcome to drop off cans or bottles at that location. Someone will be there to accept drop-offs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow.

He and fellow Boy Scouts will canvass Bogue Avenue, Redfield Parkway, then walk over to North Lyon Street. Depending on how much time they have and how many cans and bottles they collect, they may go on Prospect Avenue, too.