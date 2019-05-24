Batavia Lions Club is sponsoring Girls Fastpitch Softball tournament at Lions Park tomorrow

Press release:

The Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball organization, with sponsorship from the Batavia Lions Club, is hosting a 12U six-team Memorial Day Weekend Tournament at Lions Park this Saturday, May 25.

The park is located at 11 Wallace St. in Batavia.

Teams include Batavia Stingers Black, Batavia Stingers Yellow, Le Roy, Lyndonville, Perry and Oakfield-Alabama.

Games will take place at Lions Park, John Kennedy and Batavia Middle School fields. Start time for the first round of games is 8:45 a.m. with the second set of games getting underway at 11 a.m. Semifinal action begins at 2 p.m. with the Championship game being played at 5:15 p.m. at Lions Park.

The City of Batavia Fire Department, sponsor of Stingers Softball 12U Yellow team, will be at John Kennedy field presenting our nation’s flag during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the first round of games.

The Batavia Stingers 10U Yellow team will also be on hand to show support for the older age division.

Rain date will be this Sunday (May 26) in the event that games must be suspended on Saturday.

The Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball, a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2017, would to thank the Batavia Lions Club for their generous support of this event.