Batavia Players announce 2019 schedule with 10 shows at Harvester Theater

Press release:

The Batavia Players will be performing 10 shows at the Harvester 56 Theater in 2019.

The 2019 season is full of variety and sure to appeal to a wide audience. New this season: performances of Shakespeare in Springtime will also take place in Wyoming County at the Wyoming Village Hall.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

Directed by Patrick D. Burk

Friday, Jan. 25th & Saturday, Jan. 26th -- 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Jan. 26th -- 2 p.m.

Curious Incident is a triumphant production that explores the abilities and coming of age of a young autistic teen and his ability to learn from the world. TONY award-winning play.

On Broadway TEN – Saving the Best for Last

Directed by Kathy White

Friday, Feb. 22nd, Saturday, Feb. 23rd, Friday, March 1st & Saturday, March 2nd – 7:30 p.m. AND Sunday, Feb. 24th -- 2 p.m.

Featuring a very talented cast of all ages performing music from the decades of Broadway. Shows to include TONY Award winners: "Wonderful Town," "Bye, Bye Birdie," "Sweeney Todd," "Les Miserables," "Sunset Boulevard," "Jersey Boys" and "Hamilton."

Shakespeare in Springtime Presents: King Lear

Directed by E. Jane Burk

Friday, April 5th, Saturday, April 6th – 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, April 7th – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 12th & Saturday, April 13th – 7:30 p.m. Special performances at the Wyoming Village Hall.

One of William Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies, "King Lear" delves into the themes of family, greed and madness. With Norm Argulski as King Lear.

Hollywood Arms

Directed by Heather Ferris

Friday, May 10th & Saturday, May 11th – 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, May 12th – 2 p.m.

Adapted from Carol Burnett’s best-selling book "One More Time" and co-Written by her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, this amazing dramedy looks at the lives of three strong women living with little means and poverty. "Hollywood Arms" is based on the life of Carol Burnett and her much-mentioned grandmother and mother.

Mamma Mia!

Directed by Patrick D. Burk – Musical Direction by Kathy White

Friday, June 7th, Saturday, June 8th, Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9th & Sunday, June 16th – 2 p.m.

Bringing the famed ABBA musical to the stage after its 14-year run on Broadway will be quite the feat! The story features one woman, her soon-to-be-married daughter and three possible dads, along with a cast of incredible characters and a Greek island. "Mamma Mia!" is being staged in this area for the first time at the Harvester 56 Theater.

Seussical Kids

Musically Directed by Kathy White

Friday, July 19th & Saturday, July 20th – 7:30 p.m.

A tremendous end to our two-week Theater Kids Camp, "Seussical Kids" looks at the world of Doctor Seuss through the use of song, dance and laughter.

Newsies (Summer Youth Theater)

Directed by Patrick D. Burk, Assisted Direction by Jacquie Siegel McLean

Musical Direction by Kathy White

Friday, Aug. 9th, Saturday, Aug. 10th, Friday, Aug. 16th & Saturday, Aug. 17th – 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Aug. 11th – 2 p.m.

Adapted from the Disney Movie "Newsies the Musical," this major production looks at the lives, loves and day-to-day struggles of New York City’s famed newsboys during the heyday of newspaper publishing. Staged during the 1899 real-life newsboys strike in New York City, this musical is jam-packed with great songs, incredible dances and historical characters. Newsies is performed by the Summer Youth Theater; actors range in age from 13-21.

August: Osage County

Directed by Anthony Baldwin-Giambrone

Friday, Sept. 13th & Saturday, Sept. 14th – 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Sept. 15th – 2 p.m.

Set in Pawhuska, Ok., this Pulitzer-Prize-winning play looks at the lives of a once-famous published poet and his quirky, demanding and damaged family. A longtime hit on Broadway as well as a TONY Award winner.

The Rocky Horror Show

Directed by Michele Stamp – Musical Direction by Kathy White

Friday, Oct. 4th, Saturday, Oct, 5th, Friday, Oct. 11th & Saturday, Oct. 12th – 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Oct. 6th, Sunday, Oct. 13th – 2 p.m.

Brad and Janet stumble upon a delightful castle that is occupied by Frank-N-Furter and the FUN and Time Warp begin!

A Charles Dickens Christmas

Directed by Patrick D. Burk – Musical Direction by Kathy White

Friday, Dec. 13th, Saturday, Dec. 14th, Friday, Dec. 20th & Saturday, Dec. 21st – 7:30 & Sunday, Dec. 15th – 2 p.m.

A tender and poignant musical on how Charles Dickens' life was inspired and shaped while writing one of his most famous stories. Chock-full of holiday favorites as well as some incredible new music, this is a must-see production for the holiday season featuring a cast wide ranging in age.