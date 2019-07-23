Bergen's Robyn Brookhart elected president of Liberty Pumps
Bergen -- For the first time in 44 years, Liberty Pumps has a new president.
Liberty’s Board of Directors elected Robyn Brookhart, of Bergen, to the position at its June meeting. She replaces Charlie Cook who will remain CEO and chairman.
Brookhart has been with Liberty for 22 years.
She has served in a variety of positions including sales and marketing, customer service, and manufacturing. Most recently she has been the company’s executive vice president, as well as its chief operating officer – a position she will retain.
Brookhart has an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in Marketing from SUNY Fredonia.
She serves on the board of the GCC Foundation and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). She lives in Bergen with her husband, Michael, and children Camryn (14) and Zachary (11) – along with one dog, two cats and three horses.
Other members of the Liberty Pumps Executive Team are:
- Dennis Burke, CFO
- Randy Waldron, VP Sales and Marketing
- Dave Williams, Director of Engineering
- Peter Cunningham, Chief Information Officer
- Don Cunningham, Manufacturing Manager
- Jeff Cook, Purchasing Manager