March 20, 2020 - 3:13pm
Bethany Transfer Station closes tomorrow at 2 p.m. indefinitely
posted by Billie Owens in Town of Bethany COVID-19, news, Bethany Transfer Station.
Public Notice
The Bethany Transfer Station will be open on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at which time it will close indefinitely. It will not be open on Saturday, March 28 as planned for its final day due to COVID-19.
When dropping off your trash, please do so as quickly as possible and avoid contact with other persons as much as possible.
Bethany Town Supervisor