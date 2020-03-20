Local Matters

March 20, 2020 - 3:13pm

Bethany Transfer Station closes tomorrow at 2 p.m. indefinitely

posted by Billie Owens in Town of Bethany COVID-19, news, Bethany Transfer Station.
Public Notice
 
The Bethany Transfer Station will be open on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at which time it will close indefinitely. It will not be open on Saturday, March 28 as planned for its final day due to COVID-19.
 
When dropping off your trash, please do so as quickly as possible and avoid contact with other persons as much as possible.
 
Bethany Town Supervisor

