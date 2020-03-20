Bethany Transfer Station closes tomorrow at 2 p.m. indefinitely

Public Notice

The Bethany Transfer Station will be open on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at which time it will close indefinitely. It will not be open on Saturday, March 28 as planned for its final day due to COVID-19.

When dropping off your trash, please do so as quickly as possible and avoid contact with other persons as much as possible.

Bethany Town Supervisor