June 23, 2019 - 10:03pm

Big and brawny 'Giovanni' is missing from area around Liberty and South Jackson streets, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, animal rescue, pet rescue, lost pets.

A big bull-mastiff-type dog named "Giovanni" is missing. He became lost this afternoon in the vicinity of Liberty and South Jackson streets in the City of Batavia.

The owner, devoted reader Bernie Thompson, emplores citizens -- "DO NOT CHASE." We're guessing that to do so with this large, hunky charcoal-brindle-coated canine would be to risk possible injury, if not, daresay, worse.

He is most assuredly male, neutered, and microchipped. Giovanni was last seen wearing a robin's-egg-blue collar and leash.

If found, or if you have information about him, call 813-3087.

His left front paw, curiously, has two middle toes that have white tips. And he has a small white patch on his stout chest.

Upcoming

