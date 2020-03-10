Body of woman found in pond on Maltby Road in Oakfield

The body of an older female who resides in the area was found in a pond behind a barn on Maltby Road in Oakfield late tonight. The location is between Fisher and Weatherwax roads.

At about 11:18 p.m. Oakfield Fire Department and Mercy medics were dispatched and Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Fire and medics were told subsequently to back it down and respond in non-emergency mode.

According to Sheriff's Sgt. John Baiocco, they were told the woman went outside looking for her dogs; she apparently fell in the pond at some point. Baiocco said it's unknown how long she was in the water. A coroner is on scene.

More information will be released at a later time by the Sheriff's Office.