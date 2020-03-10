Local Matters

March 10, 2020 - 12:23am

Body of woman found in pond on Maltby Road in Oakfield

posted by Billie Owens in news, Oakfield, Maltby Road, notify.

The body of an older female who resides in the area was found in a pond behind a barn on Maltby Road in Oakfield late tonight. The location is between Fisher and Weatherwax roads.

At about 11:18 p.m. Oakfield Fire Department and Mercy medics were dispatched and Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Fire and medics were told subsequently to back it down and respond in non-emergency mode.

According to Sheriff's Sgt. John Baiocco, they were told the woman went outside looking for her dogs; she apparently fell in the pond at some point. Baiocco said it's unknown how long she was in the water. A coroner is on scene.

More information will be released at a later time by the Sheriff's Office.

