Burning tires reported at residence on Railroad Avenue in Alexander

The Department of Environmental Conservation called the Genesee County Dispatch Center to report the possibility of tires being burned on Railroad Avenue in Alexander. A first responder checked it out and found the location to be 3543 Railroad Ave.

Alexander Fire Department was called to respond, but the first responder on scene says he spoke to the homeowner who said he would put the fire out.

"He's just got a small fire burning here and he's going to put it out now," the first responder says.

No police response warranted, but DEC will follow up for a report tomorrow.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m.: Fire is out. Assignment is back in service.