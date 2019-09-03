Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters' Day of Soccer is Sept. 14, benefits two charities
The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters fourth annual Day of Soccer (Homecoming) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14.
This is also the eighth annual fundraising event of the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Soccer Team.
Girls' teams and boys' teams will play soccer all day. There will also be gift basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, along with concessions. Proceeds from this event will go to the Wilmot Cancer Institute and, added this year, Crossroads House.
The games will be played at the Byron-Bergen Soccer Stadium, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.
The schedule is:
- 9:30 a.m. -- Boys Modified
- 11 a.m. -- Girls Modified
- 12:30 p.m. -- Boys Junior Varsity
- 2:30 p.m. -- Boys Varsity
- 4:30 p.m. -- Girls Junior Varsity
- 6:30 p.m. -- Girls Varsity
To make a monetary donation, make check payable to Byron-Bergen Central School and mail to Byron-Bergen High School, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen NY 14416; or call (585) 297-3352.
Donations of gift baskets are welcome.
Contacts are:
Diane MacCowan -- (585) 503-2081 -- [email protected]
Tammy Fuller -- (585) 297-3352 -- [email protected]
Alyson Tardy -- (585) 414-8031 -- [email protected]