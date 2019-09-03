Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters' Day of Soccer is Sept. 14, benefits two charities

The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters fourth annual Day of Soccer (Homecoming) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This is also the eighth annual fundraising event of the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Soccer Team.

Girls' teams and boys' teams will play soccer all day. There will also be gift basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, along with concessions. Proceeds from this event will go to the Wilmot Cancer Institute and, added this year, Crossroads House.

The games will be played at the Byron-Bergen Soccer Stadium, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

The schedule is:

9:30 a.m. -- Boys Modified

11 a.m. -- Girls Modified

12:30 p.m. -- Boys Junior Varsity

2:30 p.m. -- Boys Varsity

4:30 p.m. -- Girls Junior Varsity

6:30 p.m. -- Girls Varsity

To make a monetary donation, make check payable to Byron-Bergen Central School and mail to Byron-Bergen High School, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen NY 14416; or call (585) 297-3352.

Donations of gift baskets are welcome.

Contacts are:

Diane MacCowan -- (585) 503-2081 -- [email protected]

Tammy Fuller -- (585) 297-3352 -- [email protected]

Alyson Tardy -- (585) 414-8031 -- [email protected]