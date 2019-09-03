Local Matters

September 3, 2019 - 2:39pm

Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters' Day of Soccer is Sept. 14, benefits two charities

posted by Billie Owens in byron, bergen, byron-bergen soccer, sports, cancer awareness.

The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters fourth annual Day of Soccer (Homecoming) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This is also the eighth annual fundraising event of the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Soccer Team.

Girls' teams and boys' teams will play soccer all day. There will also be gift basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, along with concessions. Proceeds from this event will go to the Wilmot Cancer Institute and, added this year, Crossroads House.

The games will be played at the Byron-Bergen Soccer Stadium, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

The schedule is:

  • 9:30 a.m. -- Boys Modified
  • 11 a.m. -- Girls Modified
  • 12:30 p.m. -- Boys Junior Varsity
  • 2:30 p.m. -- Boys Varsity
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Girls Junior Varsity
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Girls Varsity

To make a monetary donation, make check payable to Byron-Bergen Central School and mail to Byron-Bergen High School, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen NY 14416; or call (585) 297-3352.

Donations of gift baskets are welcome.

Contacts are:

Diane MacCowan -- (585) 503-2081 -- [email protected]

Tammy Fuller -- (585) 297-3352 -- [email protected]

Alyson Tardy -- (585) 414-8031 -- [email protected]

