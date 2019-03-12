Canadian man jailed on charges stemming from last month's car-into-house fatal accident in Le Roy

On March 10, the Le Roy Police Department arrested 22-year-old Andray P. Bair of Thorold, Ontario, Canada (inset photo) and charged him with one count each of: vehicular assault in the first degree (a Class D felony); vehicular manslaughter in the second degree (a Class D felony); driving while intoxicated and driving with a BAC of 0.08 percent or more (unclassified misdemeanors); speed not reasonable and prudent and moving from lane unsafely (violations).

The charges stem from a fatal motor-vehicle accident, which occurred on Feb. 24 at about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wolcott Street and Clay Street (Route 19) in the Village of Le Roy when the vehicle Bair was driving left the roadway and struck the house at 79 Clay St.

The vehicular manslaughter charge alleges that Bair, while operating a motor vehicle and as a result of intoxication or impairment by the use of alcohol, operated a motor vehicle in a manner that caused the death of Handel Jamal Love, age 22, also of Canada, by veering his vehicle out of the driving lane and crashing it into the house.

The charge of vehicular assault alleges that Bair, while operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated and as a result of such intoxication or impairment, operated the motor vehicle in a manner that caused serious physical injury to more than one person, specifically the two passengers, Anuoluwa T. Makinwa, age 22, of Canada, and Handel Jamal Love, by veering the vehicle out of the driving lane and crashing it into the house.

At the time of the collision, Love was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bair flown to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight and Makinwa was transported by ground ambulance to Strong Hospital.

Bair was released from the hospital on March 10 and arrested and arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

Makinwa was transferred from Strong Hospital to a Canadian hospital for continued medical treatment.

The Le Roy Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Le Roy Fire Department, Le Roy Ambulance Service, Caledonia ambulance, Mercy Flight Ground Ambulance and Helicopter, New York State Police Crash Management, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Genesee County Coroner and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.